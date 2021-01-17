Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Trading Down 5%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s stock price dropped 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 718,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 545,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kubient in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kubient stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Kubient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

