Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period.

BATS VLUE opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

