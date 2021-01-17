Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $362,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 36,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $134.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.58%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

