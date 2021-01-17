Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $11,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS opened at $55.99 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.07.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

