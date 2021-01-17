Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,980 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,495.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,680,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,820 shares of company stock valued at $79,930,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.
NYSE NET opened at $77.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -199.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
