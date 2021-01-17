Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.