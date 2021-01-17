Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 334 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.66.

NYSE USB opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $55.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

