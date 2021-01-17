KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,593,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 125,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 406.74 and a quick ratio of 406.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.99%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.