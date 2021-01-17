Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.60.

KNSA opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $162,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

