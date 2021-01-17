KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 35,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

