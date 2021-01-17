KeyCorp Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $138.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,783,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

