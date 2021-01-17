KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.00.
Shares of CHDN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.33. 161,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,649. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.00 and its 200 day moving average is $170.99. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $215.14.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.
In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
