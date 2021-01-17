KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHDN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.33. 161,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,649. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.00 and its 200 day moving average is $170.99. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $215.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after purchasing an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

