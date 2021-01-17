Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €16.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.42 ($15.78).

Shares of ORA opened at €9.75 ($11.47) on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.90.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

