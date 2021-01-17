Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.30.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

