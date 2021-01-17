Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) a €26.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) stock opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.30.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

