Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on KALA. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of KALA opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.