JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,889.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $220,348.94 and approximately $22,889.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00120350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00254463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00070606 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,497.49 or 0.97615684 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

