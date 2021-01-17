Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.84.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 49.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

