Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny Acquires 10,000 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $580.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.82.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REVG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in REV Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the third quarter worth about $9,181,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 367,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

