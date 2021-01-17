JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORAN. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orange by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

