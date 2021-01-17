JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

