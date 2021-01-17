JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HCHDF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 12,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,276. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

