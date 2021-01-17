JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

