JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $160.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

JPM opened at $138.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $422.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

