JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $145.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.46. 370,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.