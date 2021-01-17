JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $290.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.66.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $238.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $258.73.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.