JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUG. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,671,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,215,969. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.99 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $73.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,410.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,148,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,372,000 after buying an additional 183,697 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,770,000 after buying an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after buying an additional 1,295,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

