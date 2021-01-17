Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $252.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.20. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.00.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.