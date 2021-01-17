Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,983.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $252.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.20. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $287.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Okta by 12.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 127.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Okta by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

