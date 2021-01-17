Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 63,249 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $42.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,253 shares of company stock worth $969,172. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.