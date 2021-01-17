John Douglas Schick Sells 21,600 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) President John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $29,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, John Douglas Schick sold 15,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $17,550.00.

Shares of PED opened at $1.37 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PEDEVCO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

