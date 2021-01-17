Jewel (JWL) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.93 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Jewel has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $318.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jewel Profile

Jewel Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a coin. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 coins. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay

According to CryptoCompare, “Jewels is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that will be used as an in-game currency in games from the “Pro4Never Network”. Currently, it’s primary use case will be in that of “Apex Conquer”. “

Jewel Coin Trading

Jewel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

