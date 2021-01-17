Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Brother Industries, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $22.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

BRTHY opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

