Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) in a research note released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BVIC. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Britvic plc (BVIC.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 800 ($10.45) on Wednesday. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 805.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 806.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.60 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.15%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Also, insider John Patrick Daly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £400 ($522.60). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,052 shares of company stock worth $81,152.

Britvic plc (BVIC.L) Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

