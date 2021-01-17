Jefferies Financial Group Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $200.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.10.

CAT stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.62. 3,317,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,223. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

