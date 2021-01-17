Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Swisscom AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Swisscom in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Swisscom has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $58.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

