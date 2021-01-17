Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.22. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 85.0% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 57,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after buying an additional 213,296 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $311,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $75,830.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,577,187 shares of company stock valued at $604,725,021. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

