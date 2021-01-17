Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $150.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,945,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.