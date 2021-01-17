Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $150.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.
ETN stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,945,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,790,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
