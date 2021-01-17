Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CSFB upgraded Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Shares of JHG stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.32. The stock had a trading volume of 802,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,049. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after buying an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,425,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 240,851 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.