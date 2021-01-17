Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Trading Down 5.4%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 31,882,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 39,321,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,662,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,822 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,870,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 45.2% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,239,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,319,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (NYSE:ITUB)

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

