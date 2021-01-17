Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.96 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

