iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of iSign Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISGN) rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 1,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

About iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

