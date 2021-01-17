iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AMCA stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.

