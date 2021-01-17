iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF) Trading Down 1.5%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.80 and last traded at $50.81. 147,875 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

