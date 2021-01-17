iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.52 and last traded at $71.34. Approximately 1,934,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 816,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

