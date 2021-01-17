IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of IRIDEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

