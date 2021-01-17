IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Trading Down 1.6%

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 28,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 25,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.