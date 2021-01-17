Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ipsen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Ipsen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ipsen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ipsen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Ipsen stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

