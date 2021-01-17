iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $46.41. 1,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average is $40.28.

