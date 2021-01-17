IoTeX Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $79.96 million and $7.34 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00532876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.77 or 0.04084238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016152 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

