Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $426,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $461,000.

Shares of PWV stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

