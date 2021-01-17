Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.70

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 6196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 725,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 166.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,034,000 after buying an additional 637,794 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 126.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

